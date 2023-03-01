Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone down by -4.97%, with a monthly decline of -16.95% and a quarterly plunge of -21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.68% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 21.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is $91.99, which is $23.65 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 155.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. On March 01, 2023, AKAM’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 73.30. but the company has seen a -4.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Akamai Stock Tumbles on New Cloud Computing Push

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to AKAM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.40. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 340 shares at the price of $73.72 back on Feb 28. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 49,249 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,065 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 342 shares at $73.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 48,909 shares at $25,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.60 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.