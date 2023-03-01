agilon health inc. (AGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 21.16. but the company has seen a -4.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGL is $28.38, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.04% of that float. The average trading volume for AGL on March 01, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL’s stock has seen a -4.59% decrease for the week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month and a 27.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for AGL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Shaker Benjamin, who sale 28,555 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Feb 15. After this action, Shaker Benjamin now owns 25,625 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $667,342 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 8,094 shares at $22.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 10,426 shares at $186,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.78 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -22.10. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, agilon health inc. (AGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.