AECOM (ACM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is 34.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACM is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AECOM (ACM) is $101.20, which is $14.84 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 137.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ACM’s average trading volume was 916.06K shares.

ACM) stock’s latest price update

AECOM (NYSE: ACM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 86.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACM’s Market Performance

AECOM (ACM) has experienced a -2.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month, and a 2.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ACM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for ACM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACM, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ACM Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.79. In addition, AECOM saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Poloni Lara, who sale 6,498 shares at the price of $83.10 back on Jan 09. After this action, Poloni Lara now owns 73,351 shares of AECOM, valued at $539,986 using the latest closing price.

Battley Todd, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of AECOM, sale 2,800 shares at $83.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Battley Todd is holding 16,295 shares at $235,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AECOM (ACM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.