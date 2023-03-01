AAON Inc. (AAON) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is above average at 72.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AAON Inc. (AAON) is $92.33, which is -$11.96 below the current market price. The public float for AAON is 42.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAON on March 01, 2023 was 195.73K shares.

AAON) stock’s latest price update

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON)’s stock price has increased by 11.62 compared to its previous closing price of 81.49. however, the company has experienced a 17.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAON’s Market Performance

AAON’s stock has risen by 17.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.09% and a quarterly rise of 15.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for AAON Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.15% for AAON stock, with a simple moving average of 41.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAON

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAON reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for AAON stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

AAON Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAON rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.19. In addition, AAON Inc. saw 20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAON starting from Fields Gary D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $78.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, Fields Gary D now owns 38,189 shares of AAON Inc., valued at $393,200 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Rebecca, the Chief Financial Officer of AAON Inc., sale 15,500 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Thompson Rebecca is holding 9,877 shares at $1,240,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.95 for the present operating margin

+25.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAON Inc. stands at +10.99. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AAON Inc. (AAON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.