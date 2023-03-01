3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 10.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DDD is 127.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDD on March 01, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stock saw a decrease of -6.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.01% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.11% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 7,787 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $73,120 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES JEFFREY A, the President and CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GRAVES JEFFREY A is holding 569,181 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.06 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at +52.31. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.