360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has gone up by 0.49% for the week, with a -17.34% drop in the past month and a 54.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) by analysts is $192.92, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 153.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of QFIN was 1.59M shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 20.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, 360 DigiTech Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.79 for the present operating margin

+84.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for 360 DigiTech Inc. stands at +34.76. The total capital return value is set at 53.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.65. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 1.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.