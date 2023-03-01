2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT)’s stock price has decreased by -15.16 compared to its previous closing price of 13.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSVT is $28.83, which is $17.39 above than the current price. The public float for TSVT is 37.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. The average trading volume of TSVT on March 01, 2023 was 617.07K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

The stock of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has seen a -11.83% decrease in the past week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month, and a -24.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for TSVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.41% for TSVT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $30 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSVT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TSVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSVT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

TSVT Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw 22.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Baird William D III, who sale 637 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Feb 13. After this action, Baird William D III now owns 210,303 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $8,192 using the latest closing price.

Heffron Nicola, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 60 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Heffron Nicola is holding 89,182 shares at $882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-575.01 for the present operating margin

+46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -535.95. Equity return is now at value -77.40, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In summary, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.