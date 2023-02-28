Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 41.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for Z is $49.37, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for Z is 151.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.85% of that float. The average trading volume for Z on February 28, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z’s stock has seen a -8.50% decrease for the week, with a -3.98% drop in the past month and a 18.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.54. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 30.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Wacksman Jeremy, who sale 15,492 shares at the price of $46.99 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wacksman Jeremy now owns 26,166 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $727,956 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,944 shares at $47.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 15,979 shares at $328,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.