YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for YPF is 193.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of YPF was 2.57M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 12.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.69% gain in the past month and a 42.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 72.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 27.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.