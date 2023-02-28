Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 16.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is $16.71, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWW on February 28, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

WWW’s Market Performance

The stock of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a 4.87% increase in the past week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month, and a 49.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for WWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for WWW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to WWW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

WWW Trading at 23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 51.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from BOROMISA JEFFREY M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.49 back on Dec 09. After this action, BOROMISA JEFFREY M now owns 156,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $1,049,000 using the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN BRENDAN, the President and CEO of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOFFMAN BRENDAN is holding 48,157 shares at $76,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

To put it simply, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.