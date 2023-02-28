Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has increased by 3.95 compared to its previous closing price of 64.87. however, the company has experienced a 7.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is above average at 234.13x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is $82.60, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for WFRD is 65.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WFRD on February 28, 2023 was 825.01K shares.

WFRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a 7.25% increase in the past week, with a 18.07% rise in the past month, and a 58.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.18% for WFRD stock, with a simple moving average of 82.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $88 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WFRD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

WFRD Trading at 22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +20.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.79. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Weatherholt Scott C, who sale 39,365 shares at the price of $66.30 back on Feb 15. After this action, Weatherholt Scott C now owns 158,000 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $2,610,088 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

In a nutshell, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.