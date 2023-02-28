Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $11.56, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 45.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBX on February 28, 2023 was 584.01K shares.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.54 compared to its previous closing price of 5.97. However, the company has seen a -6.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a -6.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month, and a -0.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for WBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for WBX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at 14.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw 52.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

In a nutshell, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.