Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VMEO is $6.65, which is $3.34 above the current price. The public float for VMEO is 149.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMEO on February 28, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VMEO) stock’s latest price update

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s stock price has increased by 9.36 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. but the company has seen a -1.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VMEO’s Market Performance

VMEO’s stock has fallen by -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly drop of -5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Vimeo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for VMEO stock, with a simple moving average of -25.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMEO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VMEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VMEO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

VMEO Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.58 for the present operating margin

+72.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc. stands at -13.47. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.