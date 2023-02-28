Vicor Corporation (VICR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)’s stock price has increased by 9.47 compared to its previous closing price of 40.85. however, the company has experienced a -27.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Right Now?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 76.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vicor Corporation (VICR) by analysts is $57.67, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for VICR is 22.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VICR was 276.73K shares.

VICR’s Market Performance

VICR’s stock has seen a -27.04% decrease for the week, with a -36.40% drop in the past month and a -17.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for Vicor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.48% for VICR stock, with a simple moving average of -25.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VICR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VICR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICR reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for VICR stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VICR, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

VICR Trading at -26.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -37.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR fell by -27.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.01. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw -16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from D’Amico Andrew, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, D’Amico Andrew now owns 0 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

D’Amico Andrew, the Director of Vicor Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that D’Amico Andrew is holding 0 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

To sum up, Vicor Corporation (VICR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.