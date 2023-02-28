Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) Stock: A 6.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a 13.95% rise in the past month and a -2.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.20% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for VTNR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VTNR is $12.90, which is $4.73 above the current price. The public float for VTNR is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on February 28, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s stock price has increased by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $15 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $6.90. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

VTNR Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Nov 17. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,717,274 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $541,995 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,783,940 shares at $574,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.51 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -28.16. Equity return is now at value -63.40, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

In conclusion, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.