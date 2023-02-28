Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 32.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is $19.33, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 148.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On February 28, 2023, VRRM’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 16.85. However, the company has seen a 7.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM’s stock has risen by 7.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.16% and a quarterly rise of 8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Verra Mobility Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for VRRM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.09 back on Feb 27. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 510,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $427,348 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $16.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 535,636 shares at $421,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.58 for the present operating margin

+72.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +7.53. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

To wrap up, the performance of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.