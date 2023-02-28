UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH)’s stock price has increased by 11.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UpHealth Inc. (UPH) is $6.50, which is $12.15 above the current market price. The public float for UPH is 6.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPH on February 28, 2023 was 74.87K shares.

UPH’s Market Performance

UPH stock saw a decrease of -7.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for UpHealth Inc. (UPH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for UPH stock, with a simple moving average of -54.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

UPH Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4700. In addition, UpHealth Inc. saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.23 for the present operating margin

+24.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for UpHealth Inc. stands at -275.47. Equity return is now at value -206.00, with -107.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

To put it simply, UpHealth Inc. (UPH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.