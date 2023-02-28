Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UVE stock has gone up by 43.10%, with a monthly gain of 50.66% and a quarterly surge of 70.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.81% for UVE stock, with a simple moving average of 59.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) by analysts is $19.00, which is -$7.26 below the current market price. The public float for UVE is 27.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of UVE was 207.48K shares.

UVE) stock’s latest price update

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE)’s stock price has increased by 21.41 compared to its previous closing price of 15.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UVE

In the past week, UVE stock has gone up by 43.10%, with a monthly gain of 50.66% and a quarterly surge of 70.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.81% for UVE stock, with a simple moving average of 59.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UVE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UVE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UVE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UVE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UVE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to UVE, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

UVE Trading at 56.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 20.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +51.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVE rose by +43.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 72.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVE starting from Springer Jon, who sale 16,861 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Springer Jon now owns 523,672 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $191,273 using the latest closing price.

McCahill Francis Xavier III, the Director of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that McCahill Francis Xavier III is holding 13,337 shares at $30,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -1.82. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

To sum up, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.