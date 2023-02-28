Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is 15.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UHS is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is $147.69, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 61.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On February 28, 2023, UHS’s average trading volume was 626.76K shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS)’s stock price has decreased by -9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 146.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS’s stock has fallen by -11.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.17% and a quarterly drop of -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Universal Health Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.70% for UHS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $154, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UHS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

UHS Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.04. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 1,307 shares at the price of $153.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 1,869 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $199,971 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 985 shares at $143.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gibbs Lawrence S. is holding 3,176 shares at $141,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.