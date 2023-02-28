uniQure N.V. (QURE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)’s stock price has increased by 5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 19.96. however, the company has experienced a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/29/21 that uniQure Stock Is Higher After Investigators Conclude Its Gene Therapy Treatment Was Unlikely to Have Caused a Patient’s Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QURE is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QURE is $52.35, which is $31.0 above than the current price. The public float for QURE is 43.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.49% of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on February 28, 2023 was 630.01K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stock saw a decrease of 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for uniQure N.V. (QURE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for QURE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QURE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

QURE Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.17. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Soteropoulos Paula, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $22.59 back on Jan 18. After this action, Soteropoulos Paula now owns 16,382 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $135,540 using the latest closing price.

Soteropoulos Paula, the Director of uniQure N.V., sale 3,800 shares at $23.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Soteropoulos Paula is holding 16,382 shares at $89,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.37 for the present operating margin

+93.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at +62.90. Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.09.

In summary, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.