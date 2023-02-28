Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock Observes 2.10% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has gone down by -8.27% for the week, with a -18.28% drop in the past month and a 1.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.04% for UA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.82% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98x compared to its average ratio.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is $12.57, The public float for UA is 183.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UA on February 28, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.56. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

To put it simply, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.