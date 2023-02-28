Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 18.13. however, the company has experienced a -4.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Right Now?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UMPQ is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UMPQ is $19.98, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for UMPQ is 215.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for UMPQ on February 28, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

UMPQ’s Market Performance

UMPQ’s stock has seen a -4.26% decrease for the week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month and a -10.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for UMPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UMPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UMPQ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ reach a price target of $23.25. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UMPQ, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

UMPQ Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMPQ starting from Nixon Torran B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Nov 02. After this action, Nixon Torran B now owns 206,033 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $99,850 using the latest closing price.

Nixon Torran B, the Umpqua Bank President of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Nixon Torran B is holding 211,033 shares at $87,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at +24.97. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

In conclusion, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.