Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX)’s stock price has increased by 3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 14.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TROX is $18.09, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for TROX is 114.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for TROX on February 28, 2023 was 981.51K shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stock saw a decrease of -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.02% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw 12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Carlson Timothy C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.88 back on Oct 28. After this action, Carlson Timothy C now owns 334,326 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $59,375 using the latest closing price.

Neuman Jeffrey N, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Tronox Holdings plc, purchase 4,000 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Neuman Jeffrey N is holding 193,312 shares at $47,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

In conclusion, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.