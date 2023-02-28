Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock Observes -2.32% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has seen a 0.08% increase in the past week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month, and a 9.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 29.34x. The 36-month beta value for TREX is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TREX is $53.95, which is $3.21 above than the current price. The public float for TREX is 109.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on February 28, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 51.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TREX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.31. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +17.44. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.