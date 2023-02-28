TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has increased by 11.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNAZ is $6.00, which is $7.52 above than the current price. The public float for RNAZ is 8.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on February 28, 2023 was 4.02M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ stock saw a decrease of -8.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.25% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.88% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -54.33% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -37.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5747. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -104.90, with -89.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.97.

In summary, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.