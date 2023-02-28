Trading Update: Titan International Inc. (TWI) Stock Endures 3.04% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Titan International Inc. (TWI) has gone down by -22.64% for the week, with a -28.67% drop in the past month and a -21.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for TWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.25% for TWI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Titan International Inc. (TWI) by analysts is $25.00, which is $13.29 above the current market price. The public float for TWI is 58.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TWI was 407.78K shares.

TWI) stock’s latest price update

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI)’s stock price has decreased by -22.69 compared to its previous closing price of 15.14. However, the company has experienced a -22.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWI Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -20.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -23.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G now owns 113,785 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $604,080 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 592,968 shares at $3,087,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Titan International Inc. (TWI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.