Trading Update: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Stock Endures 10.49% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 28.63% gain in the past month, and a 34.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for DBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for DBD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for DBD is $4.00, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for DBD is 71.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.24% of that float. The average trading volume for DBD on February 28, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

DBD stock's latest price update

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)’s stock price has increased by 4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $3 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

DBD Trading at 43.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw 111.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from GREENFIELD GARY G, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Feb 14. After this action, GREENFIELD GARY G now owns 172,419 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $50,358 using the latest closing price.

Marquez Octavio, the President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 7,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Marquez Octavio is holding 358,286 shares at $20,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.43 for the present operating margin

+22.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -16.80. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

In conclusion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.