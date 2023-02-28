TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is $16.93, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 40.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPIC on February 28, 2023 was 606.32K shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has decreased by -20.09 compared to its previous closing price of 14.41. however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has fallen by -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.92% and a quarterly drop of -2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.61% for TPIC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TPIC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

TPIC Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from BAM Partners Trust, who sale 3,963,416 shares at the price of $18.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, BAM Partners Trust now owns 12,263 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $74,710,392 using the latest closing price.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 3,963,416 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC is holding 12,263 shares at $74,710,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -3.65. Equity return is now at value -123.80, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.