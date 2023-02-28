Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The average price recommended by analysts for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is $12.17, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for TWKS is 89.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On February 28, 2023, TWKS’s average trading volume was 588.10K shares.

TWKS) stock’s latest price update

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -20.42 compared to its previous closing price of 8.89. but the company has seen a -26.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWKS’s Market Performance

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has seen a -26.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.39% decline in the past month and a -9.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for TWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.03% for TWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -41.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWKS reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TWKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWKS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

TWKS Trading at -31.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS fell by -26.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Davis Ian, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, Davis Ian now owns 43,163 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Mandapaty Sai Krishna, the Chief Commercial Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., sale 5,139 shares at $8.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Mandapaty Sai Krishna is holding 210,637 shares at $41,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.58 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at -2.21. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.