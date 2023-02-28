The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 22.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/23 that Wendy’s to Revamp Operations as Consumers Tighten Spending

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WEN is $24.89, which is $2.64 above the current price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on February 28, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a -2.79% decrease in the past week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month, and a 1.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for WEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for WEN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $23 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

WEN Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.50. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

In conclusion, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.