The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, KR stock has gone down by -1.34%, with a monthly decline of -2.36% and a quarterly plunge of -9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is above average at 13.60x. The 36-month beta value for KR is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KR is $51.94, which is $8.7 above than the current price. The public float for KR is 711.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of KR on February 28, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 43.75. However, the company has experienced a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Albertsons Shareholders Set to Receive $4 Billion Dividend

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $46 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

KR Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.33. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Adcock Mary Ellen, who sale 43,000 shares at the price of $44.27 back on Dec 20. After this action, Adcock Mary Ellen now owns 135,611 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,903,610 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of The Kroger Co., sale 5,779 shares at $47.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 5,320 shares at $275,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.71 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

In summary, The Kroger Co. (KR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.