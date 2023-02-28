The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has gone down by -6.90% for the week, with a -5.67% drop in the past month and a -7.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for HD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.79% for HD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 17.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is $329.23, which is $32.77 above the current market price. The public float for HD is 1.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On February 28, 2023, HD’s average trading volume was 3.79M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 296.66. However, the company has experienced a -6.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Walmart, Home Depot Earnings Dented by More Spending on Basics

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $340 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HD, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

HD Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $316.54. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, who sale 6,403 shares at the price of $311.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, KINNAIRD JEFFREY G now owns 25,241 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $1,995,495 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the EVP and CIO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $311.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding 3,928 shares at $622,580 based on the most recent closing price.

To wrap up, the performance of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.