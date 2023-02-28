The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GS stock has gone down by -0.81%, with a monthly gain of 2.97% and a quarterly plunge of -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GS is $400.30, which is $30.81 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 336.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for GS on February 28, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 363.85. but the company has seen a -0.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that The Atlanta Billionaire Behind Goldman’s Consumer-Loan Push

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $420 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $370.14. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

GS Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $368.09. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 1,481 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 15,779,507 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $12,608 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,778,583 shares at $11,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.39. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

In conclusion, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.