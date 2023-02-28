The Beauty Health Company’s (SKIN) Stock: A 3.07% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has gone up by 13.45% for the week, with a 8.81% rise in the past month and a 25.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKIN is $16.63, which is $4.85 above the current price. The public float for SKIN is 112.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKIN on February 28, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has increased by 10.25 compared to its previous closing price of 11.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Beauty Health Stock Jumps on Earnings and Strong Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKIN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SKIN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

SKIN Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw 37.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+67.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at -144.22. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.