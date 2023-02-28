The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 52.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $54.23, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on February 28, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stock saw a decrease of -5.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BNS, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

BNS Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.00. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.