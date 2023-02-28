The -13.88% Decline of United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UPS stock has gone down by -0.53%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly plunge of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for United Parcel Service Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 13.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is $194.54, which is $11.56 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 720.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On February 28, 2023, UPS’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 180.15. However, the company has seen a -0.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/31/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $197. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UPS Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.53. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +11.54. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

To wrap up, the performance of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.