The -13.88% Decline of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TNP stock has gone up by 15.58%, with a monthly gain of 44.46% and a quarterly surge of 40.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.03% for TNP stock, with a simple moving average of 58.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNP is 23.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNP on February 28, 2023 was 358.19K shares.

TNP) stock’s latest price update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP)’s stock price has increased by 8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 22.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TNP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

TNP Trading at 34.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +41.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 42.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.09 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at -27.72. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

In a nutshell, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.