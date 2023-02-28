The -13.88% Decline of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has gone down by -3.66% for the week, with a -4.09% drop in the past month and a -24.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.73% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -17.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for NOVA is 105.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.12% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NOVA was 2.95M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s stock price has increased by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 16.59. but the company has seen a -3.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to NOVA, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from DuBose Arthur, who sale 327 shares at the price of $27.34 back on Sep 28. After this action, DuBose Arthur now owns 2,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $8,939 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Berger William J is holding 301,142 shares at $4,506,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

To sum up, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.