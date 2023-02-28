The -13.88% Decline of Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a 2.27% gain in the past month, and a -11.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQNR is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EQNR is $42.40, which is $10.49 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 951.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for EQNR on February 28, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 31.42. however, the company has experienced a 1.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a 2.27% gain in the past month, and a -11.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.90. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.72 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 98.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

In conclusion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.