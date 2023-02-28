TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. but the company has seen a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TAL Education Group (TAL) by analysts is $8.17, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.37% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TAL was 10.45M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stock saw a decrease of -0.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 31.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for TAL Education Group (TAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4.94. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, TAL Education Group saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

To sum up, TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.