T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 144.41. However, the company has seen a -3.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 61.99x. The 36-month beta value for TMUS is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMUS is $177.37, which is $34.0 above than the current price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on February 28, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS’s stock has seen a -3.50% decrease for the week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month and a -3.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.37% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $174 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.01. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Katz Michael J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $145.91 back on Feb 23. After this action, Katz Michael J. now owns 130,962 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $510,685 using the latest closing price.

Field Callie R, the President, Business Group of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 15,073 shares at $147.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Field Callie R is holding 97,688 shares at $2,216,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

In summary, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.