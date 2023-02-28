Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 15.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is 1.68.

The public float for SYNH is 61.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. On February 28, 2023, SYNH’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SYNH) stock’s latest price update

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)’s stock price has increased by 6.44 compared to its previous closing price of 37.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

SYNH’s Market Performance

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a 2.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.45% rise in the past month, and a 18.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for SYNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.66% for SYNH stock, with a simple moving average of -23.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SYNH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SYNH Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.31. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

To wrap up, the performance of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.