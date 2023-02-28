Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has increased by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 33.95. However, the company has seen a 3.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by analysts is $39.69, which is $13.3 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SU was 4.95M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has seen a 3.05% increase in the past week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month, and a -4.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for SU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.71. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+45.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

To sum up, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.