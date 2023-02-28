Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month, and a 3.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for SLF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is above average at 12.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is $54.55, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 585.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLF on February 28, 2023 was 443.63K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 48.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLF Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.09. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at +7.84. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.