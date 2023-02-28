SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEDG is $369.22, which is $55.72 above the current price. The public float for SEDG is 55.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on February 28, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has increased by 5.89 compared to its previous closing price of 296.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG’s stock has risen by 2.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.38% and a quarterly rise of 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $325 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $396, previously predicting the price at $389. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEDG, setting the target price at $367 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEDG Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.17. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $316.57 back on Feb 15. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 139,068 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,582,841 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $315.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Adest Meir is holding 140,485 shares at $1,579,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.