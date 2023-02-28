Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SINT is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SINT is $7.00, which is $100.72 above the current price. The public float for SINT is 0.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 41.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SINT on February 28, 2023 was 652.31K shares.

SINT) stock’s latest price update

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT)’s stock price has increased by 17.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SINT’s Market Performance

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has experienced a 17.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -69.90% drop in the past month, and a -74.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.42% for SINT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.18% for SINT stock, with a simple moving average of -89.89% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at -60.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -68.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -71.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from Truetzel David W., who sale 67 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Nov 29. After this action, Truetzel David W. now owns 4 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc., valued at $8 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1752.48 for the present operating margin

-81.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at -1448.02. Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.