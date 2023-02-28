Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SBSW stock has gone down by -10.62%, with a monthly decline of -24.62% and a quarterly plunge of -20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.69% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -19.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) by analysts is $13.64, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 172.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.98% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SBSW was 2.96M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 8.44. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at -21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.

To sum up, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.