Should You Invest in TaskUs Inc. (TASK) Now?

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TASK is $23.38, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for TASK is 27.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume for TASK on February 28, 2023 was 280.80K shares.

TASK) stock’s latest price update

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)’s stock price has decreased by -17.84 compared to its previous closing price of 20.74. However, the company has experienced a -9.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TASK’s Market Performance

TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has experienced a -9.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month, and a -11.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for TASK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.02% for TASK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TASK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TASK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TASK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TASK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TASK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TASK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TASK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

TASK Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TASK fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.31. In addition, TaskUs Inc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TASK starting from Daoust Stephan, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Feb 02. After this action, Daoust Stephan now owns 10,023 shares of TaskUs Inc., valued at $241,013 using the latest closing price.

Daoust Stephan, the Chief Operating Officer of TaskUs Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Daoust Stephan is holding 22,023 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.13 for the present operating margin

+36.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for TaskUs Inc. stands at -7.72. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.