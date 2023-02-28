Should You Invest in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RLAY is $35.75, which is $18.89 above the current market price. The public float for RLAY is 118.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.71% of that float. The average trading volume for RLAY on February 28, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

RLAY) stock’s latest price update

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RLAY’s Market Performance

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has seen a -10.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.98% decline in the past month and a -11.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.13% for RLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $33 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.48. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Patel Sanjiv, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $20.55 back on Feb 09. After this action, Patel Sanjiv now owns 0 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $287,700 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sanjiv, the President and CEO of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $20.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Patel Sanjiv is holding 0 shares at $293,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7464.74 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12012.94. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.14.

In conclusion, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.