Should You Invest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GDRX is $6.97, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for GDRX is 75.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.86% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on February 28, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX’s stock has fallen by -1.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.41% and a quarterly rise of 9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for GoodRx Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for GDRX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

GDRX Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+89.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -3.39. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.42.

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.